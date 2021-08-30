Lahore gang-rape suspects sent on 14-day physical remand





Police arrests two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother, daughter in Lahore — File

ATC sends suspects on remand for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a mother-daughter duo in Chung, Lahore.

The decision is taken after both complainants [mother and daughter] identified the alleged suspects.

According to police, the prime suspect was previously accused in two other rape cases.

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court's administrative judge on Monday sent two prime suspects on a 14-day physical remand for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a mother and daughter in Chung, Punjab.



Earlier this month, another harrowing incident of violence against women came to light after the arrest of two men, allegedly involved in raping a woman and her daughter.

Based on the identification by the mother-daughter duo, the ATC handed over the two suspects to the police on a 14-day physical remand.

Per police, a case against the arrested suspects was registered on the affected woman's behalf.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shariq Jamal said the prime suspect was accused in two other rape cases registered in Nawab Town and Haveli Lakha police stations.

Earlier, the police had told Geo News that the complainant and her 15-year-old daughter were gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his companion within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue.

The victims, on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, got off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the accused rickshaw driver drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, violated them with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 cash.