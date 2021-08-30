 
Jesy Nelson pushes back debut single release over P Diddy cameo

Jesy Nelson is reportedly pushing back the release of her debut single but it is all for better reasons.

According to The Sun, the 30-year-old upcoming song Boyz is being delayed for a few weeks because of P Diddy being featured in her music video.

"Boyz has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to unforeseen circumstances but it now means that P Diddy himself will make a cameo in the clip, which is incredible for Jesy," an insider said.

"Jesy is determined for everything to be perfect and won't cut corners when it comes to the release.

"The delay is not ideal as they had already started teasing the track on her socials, but Jesy and the team are making things work. Jesy is making the final touches to the video and it will be worth the wait."

The source added Jesy may be planning to drop her new track next month, but perhaps after Ed Sheeran releases his next single as it will be a tough competition in the charts.   

