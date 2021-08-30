 
Monday Aug 30 2021
By
IHImtiaz Hussain

An opposition leader is jailed if from PPP but may move freely if from Lahore: Bilawal

Monday Aug 30, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking to the media on August 30, 2021, in Sukkur. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.
  • Bilawal says PPP capable of overthrowing PTI govt.
  • Allowing women in PDM rally would've made it fruitful, says Bilawal.
  • The PPP chairman urges political parties to play their role in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

SUKKUR: Opposition leader from the PPP is thrown in jail, but a person holding the same position who hails from Lahore roams freely, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while taking a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Bilawal was referring to veteran PPP leader Khursheed Shah, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau's Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019, in an accumulation of assets beyond means case. Back in July, the Sindh High Court had dismissed a petition seeking Shah's post-arrest bail.

“We warn the government to oppress others only as much as it can bear oppression itself,” said Bilawal while addressing party workers in Sukkur.

"How long could you stay imprisoned if it were you?" Bilawal asked PM Imran Khan.

He also invited the Opposition to support the PPP, stressing that the party is capable of "not only giving a tough time to the government but also overthrowing it".

“PPP is going to form a government soon, therefore, PPP workers should brace themselves to employ efforts,” said Bilawal.

He said that the PPP is up to save Pakistan as well as people's jobs.

“They [Centre] are trying to hurt PPP supporters but they should know that it is their first and last rule,” said Bilawal.

'Allowing women in PDM rally would've made it fruitful'

Later on, while holding a press conference in Sukkur, the PPP chairman said that he cannot comment on whether the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally was a "successful" event. However, he said that the rally would have been "more fruitful if the women were allowed to attend it."

“How can a country work without women," questioned Bilawal, adding that it is Karachi, not Afghanistan, where women cannot attend rallies.

He said that PDM’s politics is benefiting the government than harming it, adding that PM Imran Khan had promised Pakistanis 10 million jobs but he abandoned them.

"Instead of providing jobs, the PTI-led government deprived 16,000 people of their sources of income," he said. "While Bani Gala has been regularised, the poor are left homeless."

Bilawal went on to add that the PPP has "always been a target for PM Imran Khan since it is the biggest obstacle in PTI’s way."

Bilawal also urged political parties to play their role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan soil shouldn’t be used against Pakistan,” said Bilawal.

