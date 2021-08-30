PTI Punjab MPA acquires interim bail in harassment case

The suspect belongs to PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen group.

Court accepted Laghari's bail plea till September 13, against a Rs50,000 surety bond.

The court seeks the case record at the next hearing.

LAHORE: PTI's Punjab Assembly MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari Monday acquired an interim bail in a case pertaining to blackmailing and harassing a woman.

An additional and sessions court judge announced the verdict over Laghari's plea seeking the bail.

The suspect, who belongs to the party’s Jahangir Khan Tareen group, contended in the plea that the police had booked him in a case that is "contradictory to the facts."

Maintaining that he fears getting arrested, Laghari moved the court to grant him bail. At this, the court accepted the plea, granting interim bail to Laghari till September 13 against a surety bond worth Rs50,000.

Moreover, the court restricted the police from arresting the MPA and sought the case record at the next hearing.

The allegations against Laghari

A female resident of Lahore had lodged a case against Laghari at Defence A Police Station, accusing him of harassment and blackmailing through a marriage certificate.

The complainant claimed that the suspect had forced her to sign the marriage papers.