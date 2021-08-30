 
Elected members of AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Elected members of AJK cabinet taking oaths as ministers. File photo
  • Senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas appointed as the Minister for Physical Planning, Housing and Tourism.
  • Khawaja Farooq appointed as the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Department.
  • The PTI had emerged victorious in the elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly after winning by a simple majority on July 26.

AZAD JAMMU & KASHMIR: The process of formation of the government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir region has started as the elected members of the AJK cabinet sworn in as ministers of different government departments in the region, Geo News reported on Monday

According to the official notification issued in this regard, senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was appointed as the Minister for Physical Planning, Housing and Tourism.

Azhar Sadiq has sworn in as the Minister for Communications, Khawaja Farooq as the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Department, Sardar Mir Akbar as the Minister for Agriculture and Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni as the Minister for Food.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid has been given charge as Minister for Environment, Abdul Majid Khan as the Minister for Finance, Sardar Mohammad Hussain Khan as the Minister for Population Welfare and Chaudhry Mohammad Arshad as the Minister for Energy and Water Resources. 

The PTI had emerged victorious in the elections for the AJK Legislative Assembly after winning by a simple majority, in the election on July 26.

