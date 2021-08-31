Katie Price shares shocking details about panic attack

Katie Price has recalled the time she suffered a panic attack when her whole body went "paralysed".

The former glamourous model, who was recently suffered an assault, has opened up about the panic attack whilst swimming and her whole body went "paralysed".



She added: "So I remember one time I was training and I just remember swimming and my body went paralysed. I remember holding on to the ropes and shouting out for help because I felt like I was being dragged under the water. That's when my panic attacks started. I had nightmares of drowning."

Speaking on the Life, Interrupted Podcast, the 43-year-old star also poke of sending her son Harvey to a residential college, saying: "There's lots of obstacles we go through, it's very day to day, I don't think people realise how how hard it is, you even have to shout him to get him dressed. It's just a constant battle because Harvey is such a lovely boy, that you can have so much fun with him."

Katie Price has Harvey, 19, with her ex Dwight Yorke, as well as Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with her ex Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with former spouse Kieran Hayler.