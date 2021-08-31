Karachi police arrests watchman's son for assaulting four-year-old student

KARACHI: A man has been arrested by the police for assaulting a four-year-old student of a private school in North Nazimabad, Karachi.



A case of assault with the four-year-old has been registered at the Taimuria police station on the complaint of the child's father.

Sameer, the son of the school's watchman, was arrested on the child's identification.

According to the victim's father, on August 29, when his son went to pick up a ball from inside the school, the watchman's son had assaulted him.



The police said that the child has underwent a medical exam, which confirmed he was assaulted.