Madhuri Dixit, Urmila dance to ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ from Saajan goes viral

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar have won the hearts of the fans with their killer dance moves to popular song Tu Shayar Hai from film Saajan and the video has set the internet on fire.



Madhuri celebrated 30 years of her film Saajan, also featuring superstar Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, on the sets of Dance Deewane season 3 with Urmila.

She turned to Instagram and shared a video with Urmila Matondkar from the sets of Dance Deewane to mark 30 years of Saajan.

Urmila and Madhuri can be seen grooving to film’s popular song titled Tu Shayar Hai.

The Devdas actor also extended gratitude to Urmila for celebrating with her.

She wrote “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me.”

The Judaai actress also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same reel saying “OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene.”



The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time and the video has gone viral on social media.



Film Saajan was released on August 30, 1991.