Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has confirmed she has signed her second Hollywood film after nearly five years.



Deepika confirmed her comeback to Hollywood with a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill.

The Bajirao Mastani actor will not only star in the project but also co-produce it under the banner of her production house Ka Productions.

Deepika turned to Instagram and shared the story of the Deadline to confirm her comeback.

She wrote, “World renowned performer and producer @deepikapadukone is teaming up with STXfilms to bring her next #RomCom to audiences around the globe.”

“#TempleHillProductions #TempleHillEntertainment #STXfilms #KaProductions #DeepikaPadukone,” she used the hashtags.



Earlier, she also shared the same news in her Insta stories.

Deepika has announced her Hollywood project nearly four-and-a-half years after she starred in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next project of Deepika.