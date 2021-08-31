 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com
Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood with a rom-com

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has confirmed she has signed her second Hollywood film after nearly five years.

Deepika confirmed her comeback to Hollywood with a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill.

The Bajirao Mastani actor will not only star in the project but also co-produce it under the banner of her production house Ka Productions.

Deepika turned to Instagram and shared the story of the Deadline to confirm her comeback.

She wrote, “World renowned performer and producer @deepikapadukone is teaming up with STXfilms to bring her next #RomCom to audiences around the globe.”

“#TempleHillProductions #TempleHillEntertainment #STXfilms #KaProductions #DeepikaPadukone,” she used the hashtags.

Earlier, she also shared the same news in her Insta stories.

Deepika has announced her Hollywood project nearly four-and-a-half years after she starred in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next project of Deepika.

More From Showbiz:

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar 'teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar 'teaser 2
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him
Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021
Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos
Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video
Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here

Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here
Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Latest

view all