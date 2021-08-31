Here is what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was 3

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares a throwback picture of when he was three. Courtesy: Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for his active social media presence and his tendency to keep his fans and followers updated about his activities — be it a cabinet meeting, an event, or just throwback pictures.

The prime minister shared a picture on Instagram Tuesday, showing his fans and followers on the app what he looked like when he was three years old.

"3 years old," wrote the prime minister in the caption of the post.

In the monochrome picture, the premier is captured in a garden, a close-lipped smile on his face, sitting on the back of what appears to be a dog.

The picture prompted Imran Khan's followers to comment how "cute" and "adorable" he looked at that age.

The throwback picture gather over 35,000 likes in just over an hour.

In late July this year, the premier crossed the 14 million follower mark on Twitter, becoming the most followed Pakistani politician on the site.



Earlier, the prime minister had shared a photo of him in Skardu in 1989 which had also attracted a lot of engagement from his fans.