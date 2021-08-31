 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Here is what PM Imran Khan looked like when he was 3

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares a throwback picture of when he was three. Courtesy: Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
Prime Minister Imran Khan shares a throwback picture of when he was three. Courtesy: Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for his active social media presence and his tendency to keep his fans and followers updated about his activities — be it a cabinet meeting, an event, or just throwback pictures. 

The prime minister shared a picture on Instagram Tuesday, showing his fans and followers on the app what he looked like when he was three years old.  

"3 years old,"  wrote the prime minister in the caption of the post.  

In the monochrome picture, the premier is captured in a garden, a close-lipped smile on his face, sitting on the back of what appears to be a dog. 

The picture prompted Imran Khan's followers to comment how "cute" and "adorable" he looked at that age. 

The throwback picture gather over 35,000 likes in just over an hour.  

Related items

In late July this year, the premier crossed the 14 million follower mark on Twitter, becoming the most followed Pakistani politician on the site. 

Earlier, the prime minister had shared a photo of him in Skardu in 1989 which had also attracted a lot of engagement from his fans. 

More From Pakistan:

Taliban to form govt in few days, says FM Qureshi

Taliban to form govt in few days, says FM Qureshi
Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office

Rain expected in Karachi today: Met office
China’s success lies with its local government

China’s success lies with its local government
How to break free of the shackles of stupidity

How to break free of the shackles of stupidity
Karachi police arrests watchman's son for assaulting four-year-old student

Karachi police arrests watchman's son for assaulting four-year-old student
Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges

Use of smartphones banned at Peshawar airport lounges
FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR

FATF conditions: Real estate agents, builders to share information of buyers, sellers with FBR
Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources

Post Karachi jalsa, PDM plans another meeting on Sept 8: sources
Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime

Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime
Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118

Pakistan's daily coronavirus death toll jumps to 118
Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Elective surgeries suspended in Punjab’s four hospitals
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

Latest

view all