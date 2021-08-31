 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate little pumpkin Amals 2 years of cuteness on birthday
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness' on birthday

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's bundle of joy Amal Muneeb has turned two!

Turning to their Instagram handles on Monday, both Aiman and Muneeb cherished their daughter, celebrating 'two years of cuteness' with their pumpkin.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little pumpkin Amalo [heart emojis] 2 years of cuteness," captioned Muneeb alongside a carousel of photos with Amal." Lucky to have a daughter Alhamdulilah," he paid gratitude.

In the attached photos, fans could spot the father-daughter duo, all smiles cuddling together. 

Mother Aiman also penned a heartfelt note to celebrate her daughter while giving an ode to Amal's deceased grandfather.

"Happy birthday to nanna ki jaan -your nanna," Aiman wrote with a picture of her father holding newborn Amal.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him

Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi urges fans to vote for him
Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021

Geo Entertainment dominates with 25 nods at Lux Style Awards 2021
Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Atif Aslam wishes to give Azaan in Holy Kaaba

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother

Karan Johar updates fans about health of his mother
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor bring back Mughal Era in regal photos
Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video

Watch: When Taimur sang with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in viral video
Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here

Alizeh Shah channels her inner singer in viral video: Watch here
Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram

Ayeza Khan gushes over Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun as she returns to Instagram
Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos

Nadia Jamil is 'Alive! And loving it' amid Hunza getaway: See Photos
Hira and Mani celebrate love, companionship in PDA-filled photos

Hira and Mani celebrate love, companionship in PDA-filled photos
Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Latest

view all