Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness' on birthday

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan's bundle of joy Amal Muneeb has turned two!

Turning to their Instagram handles on Monday, both Aiman and Muneeb cherished their daughter, celebrating 'two years of cuteness' with their pumpkin.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little pumpkin Amalo [heart emojis] 2 years of cuteness," captioned Muneeb alongside a carousel of photos with Amal." Lucky to have a daughter Alhamdulilah," he paid gratitude.

In the attached photos, fans could spot the father-daughter duo, all smiles cuddling together.



Mother Aiman also penned a heartfelt note to celebrate her daughter while giving an ode to Amal's deceased grandfather.

"Happy birthday to nanna ki jaan -your nanna," Aiman wrote with a picture of her father holding newborn Amal.

Take a look:







