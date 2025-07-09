Humaira Asghar's death: Police prepare initial post-mortem report

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram/@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said on Wednesday that the cause of actor Humaira Asghar Ali's death remains unascertained as her body, which was discovered in her flat, was in an "advanced stage of decomposition".

The police surgeon highlighted that while an initial post-mortem examination has been conducted, it would be premature to say anything about the cause of death as the advanced state of decomposition has rendered the body incapable of revealing the cause of death at this stage.

She further revealed that DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and facts will be revealed after the examination of the samples.

The latest development related to Humaira's death comes a day after her body was found in Defence Phase 6’s Ittehad Commercial area in Karachi by law enforcement personnel.

According to the police, law enforcement personnel had arrived at the premises around 3:15pm to vacate the flat on court orders. When no one answered, the police broke open the door and found the actor's body lying on the floor.

Police say the actor was living alone for seven years in the flat.

One of the actor's neighbours told Geo News the flat owner had said that Humaira had been delaying rent payments. The neighbour also confirmed that police broke open the door of her flat and discovered her body inside.

The neighbour further shared that Humaira did not interact much with other residents of the building and noted that she did not own a car.

The death of the actor-cum-model, who had famously appeared on a reality show, "Tamasha Ghar", and in a film named "Jalaibee", sent a wave of shock and grief across Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Several actors and celebrities flooded social media with messages of grief and prayers. Many also raised concerns and urged people to check in on friends and family members who live alone.

Humaira's death comes less than three weeks after renowned actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

84-year-old Ayesha's death came to light when her neighbours informed her family about a foul smell emitting from her apartment.