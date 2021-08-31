 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
'Kurulus: Osman' producer says shooting for new season is underway

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Kurulus: Osman producer says shooting for new season is underway

"Kurulus: Osman" producer Mehmet Bozdag on Monday revealed that the shooting for the new season of the historical TV series has started.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the show, he wrote, "We are starting the new season shooting of our TV series "Kurulus Osman", which we set out with great efforts. May Allah make our affairs easy. May he be able to spend the season healthy and healthy. I wish good luck to our players and the whole team."

Fans are eagerly waiting for season three of "Kurulus: Osman" which according to the show producer would start airing soon.

Bozdag, however, did not say reveal which season his team is filming for. 

