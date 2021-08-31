Kim Kardashian slammed for listening to Kanye West's 'Donda' album on mute

Kim Kardashian is being trolled for listening to ex-husband Kanye West's Donda album on mute.

Over the weekend, the KUWTK star shared screen graphs of West's new album with their voices turned down. Kim shares four children with West.

The 40-year-old played songs from Hurricane to Ok Ok, Pt. 2 on her iPhone.

Twitter was quick to realize Kim's blunder and immediately criticized her.

“kim really said kanye’s music sounds [so much] better when it’s on mute,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out,” another joked.

Kim then deleted the muted screen shots and replaced them with a new one. The damage however had already been done.

