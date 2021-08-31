 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Amina Amir

Travellers can get booster jabs starting Wednesday: Ministry of Health

COVID-19 vaccine — Reuters/File
  • NCOC releases eligibility criteria for the booster shots.
  • Every individual of 12 years and above, with the mandatory requirement of a specific vaccine, can get the additional dose: NCOC
  • Dedicated centres will be nominated in major cities for the administration of booster doses only.

The Ministry of National Health Services has said that individuals travelling abroad can get a COVID booster jab across Pakistan from tomorrow.

According to the eligibility criteria, issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, every individual of 12 years and above, with the mandatory requirement of a specific vaccine, will be able to get additional dose(s) after showing valid travel documents and evidence of the intended travel.

The individuals will be required to submit a copy of this evidence at the relevant vaccination centre.

The criteria also covers the categories of travellers which may be inoculated with the booster jab. 

These categories include workers going abroad for employment, students going abroad for enrolment at educational institutes, Pakistani citizens who reside in other countries and require evidence of specific mandatory vaccine for their return to the country of residence, those who travel for business or official purposes, and tourists and Hajj or Umrah pilgrims.

As per the guidelines, the fee of the booster dose of vaccines is Rs1,270 per dose, which can be deposited at any National Bank of Pakistan branch.

“The cost, Rs 1,270 per dose, will be deposited in NBP (as specified by M/o NHSR&C) in in the Head of Account; C-Non-Tax Revenue, C02-Receipts from Civil Administration and other functions, C027-Community Services, Receipts; and C02721-Sale proceeds of sera and vaccines,” read the guidelines.

The guidelines further state that dedicated vaccination centres will be nominated in major cities for the administration of booster doses only. Travellers present in Islamabad can get the vaccine booster shots from the vaccination centre at Rural Health Center Tarlai.

A notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday stated that the people who plan to travel abroad will now be able to get booster shots.

