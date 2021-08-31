Vaccinations in Sindh made mandatory for grade 9, 10 and intermediate students

Education department issues official notification for directives.

Educational institutes directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations.

Sindh government has decided to launch a mass vaccination drive in schools and colleges in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Literacy Department has made vaccination mandatory for students of classes 9th, 10th and intermediate part I and II, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

An official notification issued by the education department stated that the concerned students, across all the public and private educational institutes in the province, must be inoculated against COVID-19.

Educational institutes are directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations and provide space and necessary facilities to the Health Department teams for the purpose.

During a meeting, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced that vaccinations in private and public educational institutes will commence from September 6.

Under the decision, 1.4 million students from grade 9 to grade 12 will be vaccinated, while a total of 2,527 teams from the Sindh health department will participate in the vaccination drive.



