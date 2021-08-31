 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Vaccinations in Sindh made mandatory for grade 9, 10 and intermediate students

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

  • Education department issues official notification for directives.
  • Educational institutes directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations.
  • Sindh government has decided to launch a mass vaccination drive in schools and colleges in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Literacy Department has made vaccination mandatory for students of classes 9th, 10th and intermediate part I and II, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

An official notification issued by the education department stated that the concerned students, across all the public and private educational institutes in the province, must be inoculated against COVID-19.

Educational institutes are directed to cooperate with relevant DHOs for student vaccinations and provide space and necessary facilities to the Health Department teams for the purpose.

Vaccinations in Sindh made mandatory for grade 9, 10 and intermediate students

Read more: Sindh govt to begin vaccination for school, college students from Sept 6

On Monday, the Sindh government decided to launch a mass vaccination drive in schools and colleges in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During a meeting, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced that vaccinations in private and public educational institutes will commence from September 6.

Under the decision, 1.4 million students from grade 9 to grade 12 will be vaccinated, while a total of 2,527 teams from the Sindh health department will participate in the vaccination drive.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan stresses 'sustained engagement' with Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

PM Imran Khan stresses 'sustained engagement' with Afghanistan after troop withdrawal
ECP raises concerns regarding use of EVMs

ECP raises concerns regarding use of EVMs
Travellers can get booster jabs starting Wednesday: Ministry of Health

Travellers can get booster jabs starting Wednesday: Ministry of Health
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gets vaccinated

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gets vaccinated
PM launches NADRA's biometric mobile application

PM launches NADRA's biometric mobile application
ECC approves funding for Roosevelt Hotel's liabilities

ECC approves funding for Roosevelt Hotel's liabilities
Petrol price in Pakistan to fall by Rs1.50 per litre starting Sep 1

Petrol price in Pakistan to fall by Rs1.50 per litre starting Sep 1
China reassures Pakistan of support amid evolving situation in Afghanistan

China reassures Pakistan of support amid evolving situation in Afghanistan
No vaccine, no service: Lahore's unvaccinated populace to be denied petrol, transport, restaurant facilities

No vaccine, no service: Lahore's unvaccinated populace to be denied petrol, transport, restaurant facilities
Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Dubai Expo

Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Dubai Expo
Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss COVID testing with UK's top medic as Pakistan seeks exit from red list

Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss COVID testing with UK's top medic as Pakistan seeks exit from red list
Video: US military destroyed planes, helicopters before evacuating Kabul airport

Video: US military destroyed planes, helicopters before evacuating Kabul airport

Latest

view all