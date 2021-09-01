 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’
Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

Fans of Pakistan television actress Hiba Bukhari praised her for outstanding performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi after she asked them to share their feedback.

In an Instagram post, Hiba, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 in the category of best female actor, sought feedback from fans on her best drama serial.

Hiba shared a video clip of her and wrote in the caption, “Guys, which of #hibabukhari drama serial you like the most.”

The 28-year-old actor also asked the fans to share their views in the comment section.

She said, “Comment below”.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars took the opportunity and majority of them said they liked her drama Deewangi the most.

Hiba Bukhari has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/

More From Showbiz:

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui
Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'

Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'
'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah

'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah
Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized
‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom
Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations

Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations
LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?
Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Latest

view all