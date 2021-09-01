Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

Fans of Pakistan television actress Hiba Bukhari praised her for outstanding performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi after she asked them to share their feedback.

In an Instagram post, Hiba, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 in the category of best female actor, sought feedback from fans on her best drama serial.

Hiba shared a video clip of her and wrote in the caption, “Guys, which of #hibabukhari drama serial you like the most.”

The 28-year-old actor also asked the fans to share their views in the comment section.

She said, “Comment below”.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars took the opportunity and majority of them said they liked her drama Deewangi the most.



Hiba Bukhari has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/