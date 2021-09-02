 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal
Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

Britney Spears refuses to Spears $2million payoff for her father Jamie Spears.

The news has been brought forward to Yahoo, by the singer’s lawyer Mattew Rosengart.

According to his claim, “The only honorable, decent, and humane course of action is for Mr. Spears to resign now, provide all necessary information to evaluate his accounting, and, if matters cannot be resolved consensually, to try to defend his accounting.”

A court filing also states that Britney refuses to wait around for Jamie Spears to agree to the terms of his conservatorship termination.

“Contrary to the powers that Mr. Spears and his counsel seek to arrogate unto themselves, they do not get to choose the time and place of Mr. Spears’s departure. Those issues are governed by law, the best interests of Ms. Spears, and by this Court.”

Even Greenberg Traurig’s Rosengart told Deadline, “This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal.”

“Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide

Matthew Mindler’s mom addresses his death by suicide
Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo

Venice Film Festival returns with star-studded mojo
Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears

Britney Spears ‘will no longer be extorted’ by Jamie Spears
A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

A fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Harry: Ofcom's full ruling

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single

BTS’ Suga releases ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental single
Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career

Naomi Campbell reveals all she ‘sacrificed’ for a career
Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Addison Rae's relationship with Omer Fedi seemingly confirmed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe
Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'

Jana Kramer weighs in on plans to start dating: 'I’m in a place where I can'
Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show

Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show
Disney+ weighs in on ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel news: report

Disney+ weighs in on ‘Jungle Cruise’ sequel news: report

Latest

view all