Britney Spears refuses $2million payoff for dad Jamie Spears’ removal

Britney Spears refuses to Spears $2million payoff for her father Jamie Spears.

The news has been brought forward to Yahoo, by the singer’s lawyer Mattew Rosengart.

According to his claim, “The only honorable, decent, and humane course of action is for Mr. Spears to resign now, provide all necessary information to evaluate his accounting, and, if matters cannot be resolved consensually, to try to defend his accounting.”

A court filing also states that Britney refuses to wait around for Jamie Spears to agree to the terms of his conservatorship termination.

“Contrary to the powers that Mr. Spears and his counsel seek to arrogate unto themselves, they do not get to choose the time and place of Mr. Spears’s departure. Those issues are governed by law, the best interests of Ms. Spears, and by this Court.”

Even Greenberg Traurig’s Rosengart told Deadline, “This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal.”

“Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”