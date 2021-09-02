Pakistan urges int’l community to help prevent economic collapse in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi warmly receiving Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.-APP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan with positive messaging and constructive actions to avoid economic collapse in the war-torn country.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Islamabad on Wednesday night, FM Qureshi emphasised the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of refugees, Radio Pakistan reported.

He urged the international community to remain conscious of humanitarian assistance and prevent an economic collapse in the war-ravaged country.

Noting Pakistan’s facilitation of evacuation operations, the foreign minister said, “Evacuation has almost been done and we will facilitate further if there are some people to leave Afghanistan.”

FM Qureshi said that they were looking at the next phase that what kind of government is formed in Afghanistan, how inclusive it is and how we react to it.



“Both Pakistan and the Netherlands share convergence of views on many issues,” he added

Speaking on the occasion, the Netherlands foreign minister said that an inclusive political settlement is vital for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. She said the Netherland is also keen to invest in Pakistan to assist job growth in the country. Sigrid Kaag appreciated Pakistan for hosting a large number of Afghan refugees for several decades.

She said the European Union will hopefully put together a new strategy on how to deal with the possible risk and continue to build a counter-terrorism strategy to focus on humanitarian needs to ensure that requirements of the people of Afghanistan, women and girls, ethnic minorities, young men and women are met.

She also emphasised on finding ways to achieve the sustainable development agenda to be present and to continue to invest to avert future migration crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Netherlands foreign minister said that her country will continue to work with their partners to secure the safe and free passage of their remaining nationals in Afghanistan.

“We also discussed the importance of an inclusive political agreement, continued support for the humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan, as well as for the refugee-hosting countries such as Pakistan,” she added.

She said that the Netherlands is grateful for Pakistan’s support in the recent evacuation operation from Kabul.



'Pakistan expects a consensus government in Afghanistan'



Two days earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had also met with Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan.



Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had said that Afghanistan was set to form its own government in a few days.

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said.



Qureshi said Pakistan was already hosting three million Afghan refugees, adding that they were being provided all facilities including health, education etc.

