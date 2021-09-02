 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Prince Harry's speech at GQ Men of the Year awards draws criticism

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry blamed the media and social media for "mass-scale misinformation" that has caused Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy worldwide during his speech at GQ Men of the Year awards.

During his surprise appearance Harry presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and criticised those who "peddle in lies and fear".

Commenting on Harry's speech, royal biographer Angela Levin accused the Duke of hypocrisy.

"Harry is blaming 'the media and social media' for "mass-scale misinformation". He and Meghan didn't fall far behind during their chat to Oprah," she said.

Speaking at the event, Harry warned "until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk."

He said: "Less than 2 per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated."

The Duke of Sussex added,"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one".

Harry was speaking from the United States where he is settled with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

