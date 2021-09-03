 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Friday Sep 03, 2021

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance video sets the internet on fire

Famous Indian actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to heart attack on Thursday, and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance together has taken the internet on fire.

The rumoured lovebirds recently appeared on the Dance Deewane 3 show and shook a leg together.

The video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s dance has resurfaced online a day after the sad demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

It was shared by Shehnaaz on her Instagram two weeks back.

She had said “kyun na sab deewano ke saath thodi main bhi deewani ho jaun! Watch me and @realsidharthshukla this weekend on #DanceDeewane3.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz’s dance with Dance Deewane 3 judge Madhuri Dixit had gone viral on social media.

Famous Indian actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died after suffering a massive heart attack on Thursday at the age of 40.

He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 and had made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT besides Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

