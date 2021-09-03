 
Kim Kardashian 'had trust issues' with Kanye West: source

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Kim Kardashian had ‘trust issues’ with Kanye West during the length of their marriage.

A source highlighted the truth behind Kanye West’s infidelity and was quoted telling People magazine, “There were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye has apologized about.”

The insider also claimed, “It was hurtful things that made Kim upset. Kim has had some trust issues. This is partly why their marriage didn't work out.”

For those unversed, the news itself was revealed by the rapper himself, in a lyrical admission via the new single titled Hurricane.

It read, “Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.”

The same source also admitted that Kim was made aware of the admission, prior to the official release. “Kim was made aware that the lyrics in some of Kanye's new songs were very personal and about their relationship. It wasn't a surprise to her.”

