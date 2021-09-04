PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

PDM planning 30 public meetings by year end, say sources.

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman made this decision during last alliance meeting in Karachi, says report.

Sources say schedule of public meeting is not final yet and more deliberations will be held in the next meeting.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plans to hold a protest Karavan with more than 30 public meetings, The News reported Saturday morning.

The anti-government alliance will make more decisions on its schedule during its upcoming September 10 meeting, the publication reported.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman recently proposed holding 30 rallies across the country till the end of the year, sources were cited as saying.



The PDM chief made this proposal during the alliance's recent meeting in Karachi which was also addressed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Sources, however, said that PDM's schedule is not final yet and it is not clear if the rallies will culminate in Islamabad or not.

Last week, the PDM, in its first power show in months, at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, declared its campaign is very much alive, and called upon the people to "rise and bring a revolution".

The Opposition alliance had said it will "bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad".

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was the last to address the rally, had said that the three-year performance of the PTI has revealed how the government has turned the state and the people "insecure".

‘PDM to be dealt with as per law’

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said if the PDM marched on Islamabad, it would be dealt with as per law adding that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was irresponsible.

Taking a jibe at the PDM, he had said that the opposition's "timing and tuning" were both messed up.

"Opposition should prepare for the next elections as its narrative will not get acceptance from the masses," he had said.

Sh Rashid had said the opposition was not aware of Pakistani politics, adding that they were focused on petty issues while Pakistan’s politics was heading towards international matters.

The minister had said that the people of Pakistan were now aware of political issues, adding that by the time the next general elections are held, all pending NAB cases will be resolved.