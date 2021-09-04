Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif, who are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their film Tiger 3, met the country’s minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.



The Turkish minister shared the adorable photos of his meeting with the Bollywood stars on his Instagram handle.

Mehmet posted the lovely pictures with caption in Turkish language which reads: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects.”

“Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects,” he continued.

The Dabangg actor and Katrina Kaif arrived in Turkey for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing five-day schedule in Russia.



According to media reports Emraan Hashmi too jetted off to Turkey recently for Tiger 3.