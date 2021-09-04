 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif, who are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their film Tiger 3, met the country’s minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The Turkish minister shared the adorable photos of his meeting with the Bollywood stars on his Instagram handle.

Mehmet posted the lovely pictures with caption in Turkish language which reads: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects.”

“Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects,” he continued.

The Dabangg actor and Katrina Kaif arrived in Turkey for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing five-day schedule in Russia.

According to media reports Emraan Hashmi too jetted off to Turkey recently for Tiger 3.

More From Showbiz:

LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Deewangi’ best scene from last episode

LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Deewangi’ best scene from last episode
LSA 2021: Ali Ansari cheers for Saboor Aly's 'FITRAT' nomination

LSA 2021: Ali Ansari cheers for Saboor Aly's 'FITRAT' nomination
Actor Talat Iqbal's daughter Sarah Talat Iqbal passes away

Actor Talat Iqbal's daughter Sarah Talat Iqbal passes away
Inside Minal Khan's star-studded bridal shower

Inside Minal Khan's star-studded bridal shower
Saira Banu diagnosed with depression, acute coronary syndrome

Saira Banu diagnosed with depression, acute coronary syndrome
Sidharth Shukla funeral: Grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill attends final rites

Sidharth Shukla funeral: Grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill attends final rites
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance video sets the internet on fire

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s last dance video sets the internet on fire
Iqra Aziz is proud of Yasir Hussain: Here’s why

Iqra Aziz is proud of Yasir Hussain: Here’s why
Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'

Feroze Khan talks about cosmetic surgery gone wrong: 'I need to get off this'
Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill 'heartbroken' after demise

Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill 'heartbroken' after demise
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share reception invite with fans: 'Save the date'

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share reception invite with fans: 'Save the date'
Sidharth Shukla's death: Learn about actor's last moments

Sidharth Shukla's death: Learn about actor's last moments

Latest

view all