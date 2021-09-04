Meghan Markle film catches flak for killing her in a similar car crash as Princess Diana

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash

A new movie based on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is at the receiving end of heavy criticism.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash, in a similar way as Princess Diana had.

The new still released of the Lifetime film show Sydney Morton as the Duchess of Sussex and Jordan Dean as the Duke of Sussex.

Morton can be seen in a car crash scene which mirrors the same tragic incident that took the life of the late Princess of Wales in 1997.

However, the scene later reveals that the crash was only a bad dream as Meghan’s character wakes up in bed with her and Harry’s son Archie beside her.

Soon after the stills were dropped, social media users took to Twitter to call out the insensitive storyline.

“Absolutely out of order, what are they thinking, this is so low I feel sick!” said one user.

“Tasteless and abhorrent,” another one commented.

“This is in bad taste. I don’t believe they can make a series like this!!” added a third.