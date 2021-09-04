 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle film catches flak for killing her in a similar car crash as Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash

A new movie based on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is at the receiving end of heavy criticism.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stirred chaos after showing Meghan die in a car crash, in a similar way as Princess Diana had.

The new still released of the Lifetime film show Sydney Morton as the Duchess of Sussex and Jordan Dean as the Duke of Sussex.

Morton can be seen in a car crash scene which mirrors the same tragic incident that took the life of the late Princess of Wales in 1997.

However, the scene later reveals that the crash was only a bad dream as Meghan’s character wakes up in bed with her and Harry’s son Archie beside her.

Soon after the stills were dropped, social media users took to Twitter to call out the insensitive storyline.

“Absolutely out of order, what are they thinking, this is so low I feel sick!” said one user.

“Tasteless and abhorrent,” another one commented.

“This is in bad taste. I don’t believe they can make a series like this!!” added a third.

More From Entertainment:

Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others

Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others
Maggie Gyllenhaal picks Ferrante novel for her directing debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal picks Ferrante novel for her directing debut
Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana wows Venice

Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana wows Venice
Olivia Munn says she has struggled with ‘perception vs reality’ in Hollywood

Olivia Munn says she has struggled with ‘perception vs reality’ in Hollywood
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook end their three-year marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook end their three-year marriage
Kim Kardashian disgruntled over Kanye West ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in new song

Kim Kardashian disgruntled over Kanye West ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in new song
Rose McGowan rails at Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano over Texas abortion law

Rose McGowan rails at Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano over Texas abortion law
Prince William takes lead on Harry with his Afghanistan heroics

Prince William takes lead on Harry with his Afghanistan heroics
Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers

Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers
Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA
Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown
Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Latest

view all