Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel

COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be mandatory for air travel from October 1.

Patients have been asked to show a doctor's certificate to get an exemption.

CAA asks all airlines to implement its directives strictly.

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a fresh advisory, making a COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel from October 1.

According to the latest directives, international and domestic travel will not be allowed without COVID-19 vaccination after September 30.

Those under 17 or patients are exempted from showing a vaccination certificate. Patients, however, need to show a doctor’s note to get an exemption.

The aviation regulator had earlier extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights till September 30, as it continues the ban placed on countries in Category C.

All Pakistanis whose return to Pakistan from Category C countries is scheduled till September 30 may travel to the country without grant of a special exemption, the notification had said.



The notification issued by the CAA on August 30 for the extension in COVID-19 restrictions.

They should also possess a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, it had added.

Earlier, the CAA had said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

"All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan," the travel advisory had said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it had said.

"Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue," the travel advisory had said.

Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory had added.