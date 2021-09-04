Drake calls himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Songwriter Drake has officially branded himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in light of his new Certified Lover Boy album.

The singer dished the award in his brand new song Champagne Poetry and even referenced his son and mother Sophie Brussaux.



The song samples The Beatles’ Michelle and also summarizes the last few years as a co-parent.

The first few verses also mention some of his biggest struggles with Brussaux but ultimately it all ends with him being dubbed the "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

