Sunday Sep 05 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

The much-awaited Turkish historical drama serial Barbaroslar, starring Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, will premiere on Thursday September 16, 2021.

This was unveiled by actor Engin Altan, who is best known for his role as Ertugrul, on social media.

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared latest trailer of his upcoming drama to announce the release date.

He shared the release date in the caption in Turkish which reads: “From Thursday, 16.09.2021 at 20:00 @trt1.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

In the series, Engin will portray the titular role of Hayreddin Barbarossa, an Ottoman corsair and later admiral of the Ottoman Navy at the time of Suleiman the Magnificent.

The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the all-new avatar.

