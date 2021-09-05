 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif falls in love with Turkey

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Katrina Kaif falls in love with Turkey

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are shooting for their upcoming film "Tiger 3" in Turkey.

The duo, during their stay, met Turkey's culture minister and revealed that they love watching "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Speaking at a press conference, Khan said his mother is a huge fan of the historical Turkish series.

Katrina Kaif falls in love with Turkey

Katrina Kaif also revealed that "Ertugrul" is her favorite Turkish drama and she has watched more than 80 episodes of the show.

The "Bharat" actress on Sunday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and expressed her love for Turkey.

"Turkey you have my love," she caption her Instagram post.



