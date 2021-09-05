 
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up for a one-on-one trip to the UK alongside baby Lilibet.

This claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Sun and during his interview with the outlet, he touched upon Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK and admitted, “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it.”

“They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year. Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far.”

Before concluding the insider added, “In fact, there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year.”

