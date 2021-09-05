 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk
,
Khawar Khan

Sindh seeks making vaccination certificates mandatory for banking services

By
Web Desk
,
Khawar Khan

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Sindh requests NCOC and Home Department to make vaccination certificates mandatory for various services. Photo — NADRA
Sindh requests NCOC and Home Department to make vaccination certificates mandatory for various services. Photo — NADRA

  • Sindh health department requests NCOC to direct bankers and post office staff to offer services to only vaccinated citizens
  • Also asks home department to make vaccination certificates part of SOPs enforced at restaurants and hotels.
  • The NCOC has already announced getting vaccinated is mandatory for access to various services.

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Sunday wrote a letter to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), seeking to make vaccination certificates mandatory for people to continue enjoying banking and post office services.

The health department has requested the NCOC to direct bankers and post office staff to offer services to only vaccinated citizens and refuse services to those who fail to show vaccination certificates.

The health department separately wrote to the home department to ensure that vaccination certificates be made an obligatory part of the enforcement of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for restaurants and hotels.

Under the SOPs, citizens who are not in possession of vaccination certificates must not be allowed to dine-in at restaurants or stay at hotels. 

Related items

No vaccination no service

The NCOC has made vaccination certificates mandatory across the country for various services.

Fuel

Unvaccinated people in Lahore were to be denied petrol starting September 1 and people travelling via the motorway were also asked by motorway police to keep their vaccination certificates handy.

Public transport, domestic air travel

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15 and vaccination will be mandatory after September 30 for domestic air travel.

Shopping malls

Furthermore, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls from August 31 and from September 30, only those people who will have taken both vaccine shots will be allowed in shopping malls.

Hotels and restaurants

For hotels and restaurants, from August 31, people with one vaccine shot will be allowed, whereas, from September 30, both shots will be mandatory to access hotels and restaurants.

Marriage ceremonies

NCOC also announced that those who have not taken both vaccine doses will not be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies, whether they are indoor or outdoor, after September 30.

Mobile app for vaccination certificate

According to Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister's adviser on health, the NCOC has developed a mobile application in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to provide vaccine certificates to people.

All people have to do is submit the required details and their certificates will be generated, Dr Sultan said.

Pakistanis vaccinated abroad too will be able to generate vaccination certificates from the NADRA website starting August 26. 


More From Pakistan:

Bilawal takes anti-govt fight to Punjab with call for jiyalas to 'rise'

Bilawal takes anti-govt fight to Punjab with call for jiyalas to 'rise'
PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability

Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability
ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul

ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul
Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat

Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat
$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif

$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif
Federal Minister Ali Zaidi put on oxygen support

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi put on oxygen support
Asma Rani murder: Victim's father pardons killer

Asma Rani murder: Victim's father pardons killer

Afghanistan has changed regional politics, says Sheikh Rasheed

Afghanistan has changed regional politics, says Sheikh Rasheed
Punjab govt suspends public transport in 15 districts due to rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab govt suspends public transport in 15 districts due to rising COVID-19 cases
Buzdar to replace Punjab chief secretary, IG without consulting federal govt: sources

Buzdar to replace Punjab chief secretary, IG without consulting federal govt: sources
India will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

India will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all