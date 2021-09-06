Stanley Tucci opens up about defeating cancer quietly three years ago

American actor Stanley Tucci quietly battled cancer three years ago, as revealed by him in a new interview.

During a chat with Virgin Atlantic Inflight magazine, Vera, The Hunger Games actor, said that a tumour was found at the base of his tongue.

The Oscar-nominated actor said he underwent high-dose radiation and chemotherapy, as the tumour was too big to be removed.

“[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” said Tucci.

He went on share that after he lost his first wife Kate Tucci to breast cancer in 2009, he never wanted himself to be in a painful position as her.

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” he said.

Tucci further revealed that while it is unlikely for the cancer to return, his kids had a difficult time coming to terms with his diagnosis.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation,” he said.