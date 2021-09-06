Billie Eilish calls out men keeping mum about women’s reproductive rights

 
American singer Billie Eilish is calling out all the men who are keeping mum about the reproductive rights of women and the new Texas abortion law.

The new law bans abortion for all except those who are less than six weeks pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 19-year-old singer wrote: "I really wish men cared more. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women's rights."

"If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem,” she said.

Eilish isn’t the only celebrity speaking out against the legislation. Earlier, Reese Witherspoon also protested against it, as she wrote on Twitter: "I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies."

Singer Pink too condemned the bill, writing on Twitter: "I stand in solidarity with people in TX who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban. This ban, #SB8, will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it. #BansOffOurBodies."


