Monday Sep 06 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s favourability rating falls to a new low

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are becoming more and more unpopular with each passing day.

According to a new survey published by YouGov, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favorability rating has plummeted to an all-time low.

After querying 1,667 Britons, from age groups of teenagers to seniors, the former actor was found to have been liked by only 26 percent and disliked by 65 percent of the population in the UK, squaring to a net approval rating of -39 percent.

Things aren’t looking too good for the young price either as he has a total of 34 percent supporters but is disliked by a majority of 59 percent, which squares him to a net favorability of -25 percent.

Harry’s rating dropped 25 points since April while Meghan’s stooped nine points. 

