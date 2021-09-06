Meghan, Harry extend olive branch to the Queen, make an offer to meet her

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly asked for a summit with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made an irresistible offer to Queen Elizabeth, in an attempt to heal rift with the royal family.



According to a source quoted by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly asked for a summit with Queen Elizabeth, and hope to plan a Windsor Castle christening for her grand daughter.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year,” the insider said.

However, the entire offer by the Sussexes to meet the Queen has left palace staffers stunned, The Sun noted.

Although the Palace has not responded to Meghan and Harry's offer, the Queen “is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”