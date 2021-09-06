Perrie Edwards reveals name of her newborn son

New mother Perrie Edwards just revealed the name of her baby boy to the world.

The Little Mix singer, who welcomed her baby with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain two weeks ago, took to social media to finally unveil his name.

The 28-year-old shared two adorable snaps of the little one wrapped in a blanket with a knitted blue cap sleeping soundly as she captioned the post "2 weeks of loving you."

"I've never felt love like this before!" she added, before revealing her son's name: "Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain".

Edwards had announced her pregnancy back in May



"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the post. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

She gave birth on 21st August and took to social media to share the news with her fans.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she wrote.