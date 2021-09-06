 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Web Desk

I seek to please Allah only: Imran Ashraf

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

I seek to please Allah only: Imran Ashraf

Actor Imran Ashraf, who is nominated for the Lux Style Award Best Actor category for his performance in Geo Entertainment's popular drama serial Kahin Deep Jale, has shared that his only motive in life is to please Allah Almighty.

The actor took to Instagram to share a new photo where he could be seen standing by the beach and enjoying the beautiful scenery. 

In the caption the star shared a few poetic lines praising Allah and expressing how he was devoted to pleasing Him. 


It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment  bagged the highest number of nominations this year in Pakistan's showbiz industry's most popular annual award show Lux Style Awards.

It has managed to bag a total of 25 nominations in various categories for multiple drama serials. 

Fans can visit the website www.luxstyle.pk to cast their votes. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition

Akshay Kumar’s mother shifted to ICU in critical condition
LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her as ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’
Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon
Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqui has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'

Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqui has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'
Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'

Sadaf Kanwal on bond with Shahroze Sabzwaris' daughter: 'Nooreh and I are like friends'
Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis

Farah Khan confirms her coronavirus diagnosis
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul finally unveils release date of ‘Barbaroslar’
Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor visits her ‘world’ with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh
‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments

‘Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiye’, Iqra Aziz on Sharmila Faruqui’s comments
'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi

'My heart races every time I bag an award nomination:' Faysal Quraishi
Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal they are 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fans

Latest

view all