 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
By
Web Desk

US official bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘destroying’ public perception of royals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

US official bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘destroying’ public perception of royals
US official bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘destroying’ public perception of royals

US officials recently bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly trying to destroy the public perception of the royal family.

This claim has been made by Florida’s state representative, Anthony Sabatini and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I think she is a disgrace......as a whole I think she has done more to harm and destroy public perception of what was a noble and well-respected institution in Western civilisation - the Royal Family.”

He also went on to say, “I think she should be reprimanded by every US official for the horrible things she has said and has implied.”

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Daniel Craig reveals Hugh Jackman helped him come to terms with fame

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Latest

view all