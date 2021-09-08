US official bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘destroying’ public perception of royals

US officials recently bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly trying to destroy the public perception of the royal family.

This claim has been made by Florida’s state representative, Anthony Sabatini and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I think she is a disgrace......as a whole I think she has done more to harm and destroy public perception of what was a noble and well-respected institution in Western civilisation - the Royal Family.”

He also went on to say, “I think she should be reprimanded by every US official for the horrible things she has said and has implied.”