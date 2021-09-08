 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Camilla ‘fuming’ over Prince William, Kate Middleton’s royal roles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Camilla ‘fuming’ over Prince William, Kate Middleton’s royal roles
Camilla ‘fuming’ over Prince William, Kate Middleton’s royal roles

Sources reveal Duchess Camilla was at her wit's end when she found out about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s future royal roles.

The claim was brought forward by a royal source and they told Woman’s Day, “Camilla has told Charles to man up and fight.”

They also went on to admit, “She’s fuming and has told him it was his destiny to be on the throne.”

“Camilla is livid that William could potentially take the throne - and she’s pointing the finger of blame firmly on poor Kate.”

Even royal correspondent Richard Palmer told admitted, “Tensions are mounting between staff as the monarchy prepares for life without the Queen.”

“As courtiers oversee a gradual handover to Prince Charles and his sons, some courtiers have found their noses put out of joint amid tensions over the pace of change.”

“It’s a slightly jarring change, in contrast to the long-held view that the monarchy is in a way modelled on the design of a jar of Marmite: it changes dramatically over the years but so gradually that the change is irreplaceable.”

More From Entertainment:

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Latest

view all