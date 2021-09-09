 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyer responds to news of Jamie Spears’ conservator termination
Britney Spears’ lawyer has finally responded to the news of Jamie Spears finally agreeing to hand back conservatorship rights.

The lawyer, Mathew Rosengart responded to the news in his statement to People magazine and was quoted saying, “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

“To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

