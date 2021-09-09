Fawad Chaudhry says PMDA is his idea

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting a report circulating on social media that the government proposed the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill after the approval of the military establishment, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that it was his idea, The News reported.

Responding to a question in a television programme on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry said that he was not asked by “any general” to do it.

When asked if his ministry came up with the idea of creating the PMDA, the minister categorically stated that: “Absolutely yes.” He then went on to add: “You can narrow down the scope of Information Ministry too. I have made it.”

The minister went on to defend the authority saying it will help promote the Pakistan media.



The establishment of the PMDA has been rejected by all legitimate media associations of Pakistan, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors as well as Pakistan Bar and Human Rights Watch.

‘Good news’

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at good news for media persons with reference to the proposed PMDA bill.

“I have represented media persons on the proposed Media Development Authority bill,” the federal law minister told reporters at his office.

During an informal conversation, he said although the media did not request him but he has been advocating the cause of journalists and had represented the media on the proposed PMDA bill.

He claimed that the Ministry of Law and Justice extended its support to a greater extent to the Ministry of Human Rights on the protection of journalists.

“There will be good news for media with some good incentives, however, I can’t disclose it and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will unveil it soon,” Farogh said.

He said the pen is mightier than the sword, adding that media plays a pivotal role in democracy and added that is the media that mould public opinion and it is considered the fourth pillar of the state.