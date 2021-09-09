PCB sacks Yasir Malik, appoints South African fitness coach: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) controls and organises all tours and matches undertaken by the Pakistan National Cricket Team. Photo: Geo.tv/File

South Africa's Drix Simon replaces fitness coach Yasir Malik.

"Drix Simon has been given a special task to improve some of the players' fitness," said PCB spokesperson.

Rameez Raja wants to bring professional and qualified foreigners into the team management, sources have reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday sacked fitness coach Yasir Malik and appointed South African Drix Simon in his place, Geo reported citing sources.

Yasir Malik — who had close ties with former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq — was working with the Pakistan men's cricket team for two years.

A few hours after the PCB management announced the T20 squad for the World Cup, Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis resigned as head coach and bowling coach respectively. The PCB has now, sources said, also relieved Yasir Malik of his responsibilities.



South African fitness coach Drix Simon has been responsible for the fitness and conditioning of the women's team. The PCB, as per sources, has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the fitness of the team's players.

Sources report that Malik will report to the National High Performace Center (NHPC) and there is no possibility of his return to the national squad.



A PCB spokesperson also confirmed that Malik would not be performing his roles and responsibilities with the team in the upcoming New Zealand series, however, he declined to comment on Malik's future.

According to the spokesperson, Drix Simon has been given a special task to improve the fitness of some players of the national squad.

Simon specializes in his work. He will be arriving after the New Zealand series and is expected to be accompanied by other support staff along with the Pakistani team.

Now, the only coaches who are said to be close to former Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq, are Shahid Aslam — who is serving as assistant head coach and Abdul Majeed — who is working as the fielding coach.

However, sources say it will be difficult to retain the remaining coaches on a permanent basis.



Rameez Raja, the nominated chairman of the PCB, wants to bring professional and qualified foreigners into the team management, sources further reported.

Pakistan continues the hunt for a new coach, said sources, adding that the PCB management is in talks with some coaches from Australia and England.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram, who continues to play a key role in the PCB's affairs, has claimed in an interview that Misbah-ul-Haq had appointed some of his friends to the support staff team.