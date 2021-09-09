 
With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. File photo

  • Qatari foreign minister due today for a day-long visit.
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will meet FM Qureshi and other Pakistani leaders.
  • Visit of the Qatari dignitary will add momentum to bilateral cooperation, says Foreign Office.

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today to hold discussions on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, focusing on the developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Qatar relations.

The Qatari deputy prime minister will call on other dignitaries as well during his visit.

He is the first Gulf FM to be visiting Pakistan since the fall of Kabul last month. Several western foreign ministers had arrived earlier to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership on the evolving situation in the war-torn country.

Doha has been at the centre of US withdrawal operations where thousands of Afghans are currently stationed after the evacuation.

The Foreign Office statement added that Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values.

“The two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest. Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hardworking Pakistani expatriates contributing to the national development and economic progress of both countries,” the statement read.

The visit of the Qatari dignitary will add momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on key regional and international issues, it added.

