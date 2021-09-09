 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Rakaposhi peak. File photo
Rakaposhi peak. File photo

Wajidullah Nagari has become the second mountaineer by defying all odds to have scaled the Rakaposhi peak in the Gilgit-Baltistan territory of Pakistan.

Rakaposhi is a mountain of the Karakoram mountain range in the Gilgit-Baltistan. The peak, also known as Dumani ("Mother of Mist" or "Mother of Clouds"), is the 27th highest in the world. 

Wajidullah performed the adventurous feat on Wednesday evening along with two other mountaineers from the Czech Republic.

Wajidullah took a different route to surmount the peak.

Pakistan's Colonel Sher Khan is the first Pakistani citizen who summited the Rakaposhi mountain in 1979.

Rakaposhi is the only mountain in the world, which has over 5,000 metres of height from the base camp to the top of its summit. In contrast, all other highest mountains of the world have less than 5,000 metres from the base camp to their top.

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23
First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan
Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security

Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security
Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin

Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin
Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again

Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again
With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today

With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today
New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province

New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province
Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan
Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US

Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US
Can we trust electronic voting?

Can we trust electronic voting?
Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast
After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

Latest

view all