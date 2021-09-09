Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak

Rakaposhi peak. File photo

Wajidullah Nagari has become the second mountaineer by defying all odds to have scaled the Rakaposhi peak in the Gilgit-Baltistan territory of Pakistan.

Rakaposhi is a mountain of the Karakoram mountain range in the Gilgit-Baltistan. The peak, also known as Dumani ("Mother of Mist" or "Mother of Clouds"), is the 27th highest in the world.



Wajidullah performed the adventurous feat on Wednesday evening along with two other mountaineers from the Czech Republic.

Wajidullah took a different route to surmount the peak.

Pakistan's Colonel Sher Khan is the first Pakistani citizen who summited the Rakaposhi mountain in 1979.



Rakaposhi is the only mountain in the world, which has over 5,000 metres of height from the base camp to the top of its summit. In contrast, all other highest mountains of the world have less than 5,000 metres from the base camp to their top.

