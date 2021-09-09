 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Kaley Cuoco denies spousal support amid Karl Cook divorce proceedings

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Kaley Cuoco has reportedly refused to accept spousal support from Karl Cook in favor of keeping all her personal earnings.

A report regarding the court proceedings has been brought forward by People magazine.

Also, the reason for their divorce was cited as ‘irreconcilable differences’ but contained no specified date of the separation in the official Los Angeles Superior Court document.

According to the terms of their agreement, Kaley will be keeping “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” including, her “earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation.”

“There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement.”

