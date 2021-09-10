Pakistan weather update: Rain lashes Lahore, Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Dark storm clouds form over a building in Karachi. Photo: Wajahat Kazmi Twitter

Met Department records Karachi's humidity at 84%.

Partly overcast conditions to prevail in Karachi over next 24 hours, forecasts Met Department.

A day earlier, PMD had said that monsoon currents were flowing in from upper and lower parts of Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department (Met) Friday predicted light rain with thunderstorm in the city over the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that the city will likely experience a partly overcast condition over the next 24 hours, adding that the temperature may range from a minimum 26.5°C to a maximum of 32-34°C.



Karachi's humidity has been recorded at 48% while the speed of the wind blowing into the city from the south-west has been clocked at 18km/hr.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country. "A westerly wave is also affecting upper/western parts of the country," it added.

Intermittent rain in Lahore

Lahore received rain in scattered spells on Friday, with the Lakshmi Chowk area receiving 135mm of rain.

The city's Tajpura area received 117mm, Farukhabad 109, Mughalpura 94mm, Chowk Nakhuda 86mm, Nishtar Town 85mm, Gulshan Ravi 50mm, Jail Road Samanabad, 48mm and Iqbal Town received 36mm of rain today.

Meanwhile, the inner city area received 99mm of rain.

Rain hinders flow of traffic at Kohlu-Quetta highway

Meanwhile, Kohlu in Balochistan received heavy rain Thursday night, affecting the flow of traffic from the Kohlu-Quetta highway.

At various places, roads and bridges were submerged in water, making it difficult for cars to cross through.

The district administration said it was faced with difficulties due to absence of heavy machinery.

Nationwide forecast

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

"Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period."

Four die in rain-related incidents in Karachi

In a tragic incident in the city’s District West, a mother and her two minor sons and a daughter, aged between 10 and four, were crushed to death when the boundary wall of an adjoining housing project collapsed on their house in the MPR Colony during the torrential rain.

The incident took place in the MPR Colony in Orangi Town neighbourhood when the Wednesday night thundershower lashed the metropolis.

A case was registered against the owner of the housing society.