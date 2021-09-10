Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. File photo

Punjab extends schools' closure due to COVID-19 situation.

Education minister urges people to stay home.

"All federating units are requested to institute a robust mechanism for implementation of special NPIs," urges NCOC.

LAHORE: All the public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till September 15 (Wednesday), Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced Friday.

The provincial education minister made the announcement a day after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) extended restrictions in 24 high-risk districts amid the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed until Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Stay home and stay safe,” tweeted Murad Raas.



Punjab's schools were closed down from September 6 for six days and were scheduled to reopen on Monday.

NCOC meeting

On Thursday, the NCOC had decided to extend special non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) till September 15 that have been enforced till 12th September in 24 high disease risk districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The NCOC, during its daily session, had carried out a review of special NPIs enforced in 24 high disease prevalence districts.

The decision to continue the restrictions was taken amid significant pressure on critical care, hospital admissions and oxygen requirements.

As per the special NPIs, there was a complete ban on all sorts of indoor and outdoor gatherings, all types of indoor gyms, intercity public transport and the educational sector till September 15, the Forum decided.

However, a review would be carried out on 15th September, the NCOC said.

It added that NPIs for the remaining sectors would remain enforced as already communicated earlier.

"All federating units are requested to institute a robust mechanism for implementation of special NPIs and share details with NCOC accordingly," the forum directed all federating units including that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The forum also underlined that close monitoring of disease prevalence and critical health care system was being carried out on a daily basis and necessary decisions would be taken whenever deemed appropriate to control the disease spread.

The NCOC directed that all concerned were requested to issue notifications at priority and dissemination to all concerned pertaining to the decisions made in its session here held.