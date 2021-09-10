 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar flies back to UK to complete ‘Cinderella’ shooting after mother’s death

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had arrived in India recently, returned to UK to complete shooting of his upcoming film Cinderella two days after the sad demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia.

The Good Newwz actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Twinkle Khanna, and their children Aarav and Nitara on Friday afternoon.

Akshay had arrived in Mumbai after his mother was admitted to ICU. He was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella in London.

On Wednesday, the actor shared the news of mother’s death on social media.

He had tweeted “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”


