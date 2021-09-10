 
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Taimur: See Photos

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with her family.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself praying to Lord Ganesha on the occasion.

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Kareena captioned alongside the series of photo of herself, Saif, and Taimur.

In one of the photos, fans could also spot a clay-made idol of Lord Ganesha, supposedly crafted by Taimur.

Take a look:



