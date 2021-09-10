NEPRA approves Rs1.38 per unit rise in price of electricity

Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested for an increase of Rs1.47 per unit. File photo

NEPRA approves increase of electricity price by Rs1.38 per unit on account of fuel adjustment charges.

New price applies to billing for the month of September only.

KE and lifeline consumers will be exempt from the price raise.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase in electricity prices.

A notification issued by NEPRA said that an increase of Rs1.38 per unit of electricity, on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA), has been approved.

The new price will apply to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), except for K-Electric, and lifeline consumers, only for the billing of September.

The increase was made after a public hearing on the matter of FCA on September 1, on the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which has asked for an increase of Rs1.47 per unit.



The prices were last raised in January this year when NEPRA notified a Rs1.06 per unit rise in the power tarrif over CPPA's request of an increase of Rs0.52, made for the months of October and November in 2020, by way of fuel adjustment charges.



